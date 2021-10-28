Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 322.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,850 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $51,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.88. 427,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

