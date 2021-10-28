Amalgamated Bank Has $61.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 415.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.15. 612,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,804,670. The company has a market cap of $241.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.