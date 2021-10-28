Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 278.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,057 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $79,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6,733.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 247,779 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $274.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

