AMEPAY Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $457,933.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00069485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,733.80 or 0.99857734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.86 or 0.06944820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020826 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

