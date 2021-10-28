America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.56. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

