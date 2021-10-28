American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

American Assets Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 214.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of AAT opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

