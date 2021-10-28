American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Down 7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.51. 35,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,538,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several brokerages have commented on AXL. Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 151,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 176,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 794.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.