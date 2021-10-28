American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.97 and last traded at $48.97. Approximately 31 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,282,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period.

