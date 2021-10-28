American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

AEO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 19,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.