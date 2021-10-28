American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Tower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $285.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.14. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

