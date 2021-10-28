Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $296.32. 595,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.