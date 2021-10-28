Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National has increased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ames National stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Ames National worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.