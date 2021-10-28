Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,313 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $106,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,012. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.38. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

