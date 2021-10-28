Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $3,116,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

