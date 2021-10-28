Amundi Acquires Shares of 1,031,824 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amundi purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,031,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $19,269,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,924,438 shares of company stock worth $410,178,565. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

DDOG stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $165.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

