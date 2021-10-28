Amundi Buys Shares of 1,124,079 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,124,079 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,503,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.44% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $105.86 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

