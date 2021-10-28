Amundi Buys Shares of 882,077 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Amundi bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 882,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,400,000. Amundi owned about 2.10% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $24,296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $22,708,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of SHAK opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

