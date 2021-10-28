Amundi Invests $95.20 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,684,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,199,000. Amundi owned 0.45% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

