Amundi Makes New $85.16 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Amundi acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 405,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,163,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.49% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after buying an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $208.18 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average is $212.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

