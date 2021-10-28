Amundi Purchases New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 30.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $480.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.09 and a 200-day moving average of $467.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

