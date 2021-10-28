Amundi Takes $114.28 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,278,000. Amundi owned 0.93% of Iron Mountain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

