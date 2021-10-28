Amundi Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Amundi bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 910,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,599,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.23% of IHS Markit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after buying an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in IHS Markit by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $130.07.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

