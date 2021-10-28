Amundi Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 893,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,776,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Magna International stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

