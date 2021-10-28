Amundi Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 218,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $637.00 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $627.87 and a 200 day moving average of $550.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

