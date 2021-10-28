Amundi Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 813,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,256,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.23% of Paychex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,005,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,138,000 after acquiring an additional 437,312 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $124.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

