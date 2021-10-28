Amundi Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,422,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,010,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

SU stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

