ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.68. ANA shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1,528 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 43.22%.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.