Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,882. Avantor has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avantor by 565.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,436,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Avantor by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

