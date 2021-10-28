Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

