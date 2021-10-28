Analysts Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report sales of $155.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $659.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $670.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $707.38 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Holley.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLLY shares. Truist started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

