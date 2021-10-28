Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NOV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NOV by 925.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NOV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 419,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NOV by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

