Analysts Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 127,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 187.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 221,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,146,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

