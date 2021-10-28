Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 657.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK opened at $20.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.