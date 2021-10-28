Analysts Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,322. CohBar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.81.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

