Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.46. 218,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.88.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.