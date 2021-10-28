Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTS. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.56.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$55.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.18. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

