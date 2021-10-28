Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prologis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

PLD stock opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.