Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trinity Capital Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trinity Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TRIN opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 157,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

