Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently:

10/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Suncor Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$29.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$28.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.