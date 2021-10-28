Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $204.67

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.04. 239,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $212.52. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

