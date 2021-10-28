Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $8.84

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,557. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

