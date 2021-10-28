Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $37.50

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 41.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 99,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

