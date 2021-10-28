Analysts Set PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target at $45.71

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PPD by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PPD by 6.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPD by 11.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59. PPD has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

