Analysts Set TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 411,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriState Capital by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

