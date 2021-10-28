Analysts Set Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price at 14.50

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth approximately $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth approximately $7,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 10.06 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 8.88 and a 12-month high of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 10.22.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

