Analyzing Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -28.63% -25.77% Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 11.13 -$33.28 million ($0.79) -8.30 Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$22.12 million ($3.42) -7.84

Olema Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olema Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 209.96%. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 126.20%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.