AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96,182 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $31.10 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

