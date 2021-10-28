Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

AND has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$46.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 38.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$31.81 and a 12 month high of C$51.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.03.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.55 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

