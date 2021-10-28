Andra AP fonden Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

PLTR opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.60.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,913,058.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,804,229 shares of company stock valued at $142,004,759 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

