Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 287,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $101.26 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

